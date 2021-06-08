Texas Longhorn Julia Grosso signs with Juventus

Grosso notably scored the game-winning penalty kick in the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics for the Canadian women's national soccer team.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns senior midfielder Julia Grosso announced on her Twitter account on Monday that she has signed a professional contract to play for Juventus.

"Beyond grateful and excited for this opportunity to play with Juventus. Can’t wait to get started! @JuventusFCWomen," Grosso tweeted.

Grosso notably scored the game-winning penalty kick in the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics for the Canadian women's national soccer team. In her senior season with UT, Grosso started 18 matches, scored six goals and tallied four assists.

Grosso will wear No. 15 for the Juventus women's club.

“Julia Grosso has topped off her historic year by signing a contract with one of the most storied clubs in Europe,” Texas head soccer coach Angela Kelly said. “Juventus has signed an extremely competitive and creative left-footed player that possesses great vision and an eagerness to go to goal. Her deceptive ability to separate off the dribble is exceptional and can be lethal to her opponents. We are all so proud of Julia and know that her best days on the pitch are still to come.”

According to the club's website, Grosso will be available for play for the Bianconere as of Dec. 28, in which her first outing with Joe Montemurro’s side is expected to come in the Super Cup against Sassuolo on Jan. 5, 2022.