AUSTIN, Texas — Former longhorn and now Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks and wife Ivana have been helping Austin Pets Alive! for years.

"We have the ability to help and whether it's one family, whether it's 100 families, whether it's a thousand families, we just want to make sure that we're doing our part in this situation," they said.



"It goes to show how selfless they are," said APA Public Relations and Events Manager Katera Berent.

When COVID-19 started, the Hicks offered to send care packages to every family who adopted through APA that week.

In total, 261 pets were adopted. The family provided crates, food, a leash, a toy and more.

Once the care packages were sent, the Hicks wanted to help some more.

They began covering the adoption fees for families who were creating fur-ever homes.

Now, the family is giving back once again.

The shelter announced on Monday that Jordan and Ivana are matching up to $30K on Giving Tuesday for Austin Pets Alive!

While APA is already accepting donations, those planning on giving on Giving Tuesday Now have the full 24-hour day to do so.

RELATED:

Former Longhorn, NFL linebacker teams up with Austin Pets Alive! to help families who recently adopted

Austin Pets Alive! cat, dog adoptions up 70%, 66% during COVID-19 pandemic

Sam Ehlinger raises more than $100,000 for COVID-19 relief fund

Former Longhorn Jordan Hicks teams up with Austin Pets Alive! for care package project

Austin Pets Alive! awarded grant from Rachael Ray Foundation