WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer will not start Game 5 due to neck and back spasms, Nationals manager Dave Martinez announced on Sunday afternoon. Joe Ross will start in his place.

Martinez told reporters before the game that Scherzer woke up experiencing the spasms on Saturday and spent all day getting treatment.

"Today he just locked up ... neck's jacked up, he was in a bad place," Martinez said. "He's really upset about it. believe me, I've never seen Max this quiet. He's very quiet."

Martinez said he would continue ahead with plans to start Stephen Strasburg in Game 6 if Scherzer heals in the next couple days. If his condition improves, he would start Game 7.

RELATED: Here are the ceremonial activities for World Series Game 5

Ross, a 26-year-old right-hander, struggled during the season, recording a 5.48 ERA in 64 innings stretched across nine starts and 16 relief appearances.

He struck out 57 batters and walked 33.

He made a solid relief appearance, though, in Washington's 4-1 loss in Game 3, tossing two scoreless innings.

He allowed one hit and did not walk or strike out any batters.

Strasburg voiced his confidence in Ross before the game.

"Joe's kind of done a little bit of everything this year, he's such a great competitor such a great athlete," Strasburg said. "I trust his ability to prepare."

Ross was battered out of the bullpen to begin the year, with an 11.05 ERA in 17 appearances in the first half.

He was stronger as a starter in the second half, making nine starts with a 3.83 ERA in just under 50 innings. He struck out 45 and walked 24 in that time.

RELATED: President Trump will attend Game 5 of the World Series at Nats Park

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.