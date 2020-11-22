x
Reports: Joe Burrow initially diagnosed with torn ACL; out for season

Burrow was carted off the field during the game against Washington on Sunday.
Credit: AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) as Burrows is carted away off the field during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrows left the game with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

WASHINGTON — Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow appears to be out for the season after injuring his left knee Sunday during the third quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team.

Burrow went down after a play on third down that resulted in an incomplete pass to Tyler Boyd. 

Burrow was grabbing his leg and was carted off the field.

The Bengals soon said he was out for the rest of the game.

Backup quarterback Ryan Finley finished the game for the Bengals.

"Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year," Burrow tweeted.

The Cincinnati Enquirer and the NFL Network are reporting that the initial diagnosis of the injury is a torn ACL. The exact nature of Burrow's injury has not been released by the Bengals.

Burrow is from The Plains in Athens County and won the Heisman Trophy and the National Championship with Louisiana State University.

   

