KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One last contract to sign and one last carry for the former Longhorn running back great, Jamaal Charles.

Charles played nine of his 11 NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs and remains the proud franchise's all-time leading rusher with 7,260 rushing yards.

By the way, the Chiefs' second-leading rusher in franchise history is former Longhorn running back Priest Holmes.

Charles was cut from the Chiefs in 2016 and completed his 11-year NFL career in 2018 with the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively.

On Tuesday, a Kansas City sports talk radio station tweeted Charles would ink a one-day contract and retire from football as a Chief.

The former Texas Longhorn running back made it official on Wednesday and took one last ceremonial hand off of the football from current Kansas City quarterback Pat Mahomes.

With his trademark smile and wearing a suit, Charles appeared to be at peace with his decision to end a storied career, a career that may land him a spot in football's Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio some day.

But Charles introduced himself to the nation as a freshman at Texas in 2005. The speedster from Port Arthur, Texas received hand-offs from a legendary Longhorn quarterback during that magical national title season -- Vince Young.

"It was an honor to play with you, bro," said Young in a cellphone video sent to KVUE.

VY's video was 58 seconds of respect for Charles, honoring his former Longhorn teammate and his decision to retire.

"You know what I always told you before we broke the huddle -- speed kills, bro."

Prior to the 2008 NFL Draft, Charles ran a 4.38 40-yard dash.

VY encouraged Charles to continue the greatness he showed on the football field in life.

"Do the same thing in the business, family, and whatever you want to do off the field, bro," said Young. "

In a post on his Instagram page, Charles posted a picture of himself with his wife and children. Charles included a message of respect to all who helped him accomplish a successful football career.

I thank God for giving me the opportunity to play this game at the highest level and every friend and family member that has helped me with my personal development along the way. Big thanks to Memorial High School, THE University of Texas 🤘🏾, and the Kansas City Chiefs for taking a chance on a kid from Port Arthur, Texas.