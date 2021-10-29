Jake Paul announces next boxing match; will fight Tommy Fury on Dec. 18

YouTube star-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul has announced his next match.

CLEVELAND — After nearly two months of speculation and public negotiations, Jake Paul's next fight is set. On Friday, the YouTube star-turned-celebrity boxer announced that he will fight Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

"Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye," Paul tweeted on Friday afternoon. "DEC 18th Im changing this w------s name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Tickets on sale November 10th!"

Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye. DEC 18th Im changing this wankers name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Tickets on sale November 10th!#PaulFury One Will Fall. @MostVpromotions @showtimeboxing @amaliearena pic.twitter.com/IFStMpJul5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 29, 2021

Instead, the Westlake, Ohio, native will face Fury, a light heavyweight who defeated Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision on the undercard of the Paul-Woodley fight in August. Laying claim to a 7-0 professional record, the 22-year-old Fury is the younger half-brother of WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Paul, meanwhile, lays claim to a 4-0 record as a boxer. But after beating YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and a pair of former UFC fighters in Ben Askren and Woodley, Fury will mark the first traditional boxer Paul will have faced since making his foray into the ring.