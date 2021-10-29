Jake Paul announces next boxing match; will fight Tommy Fury on Dec. 18

CLEVELAND — After nearly two months of speculation and public negotiations, Jake Paul's next fight is set. On Friday, the YouTube star-turned-celebrity boxer announced that he will fight Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
"Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye," Paul tweeted on Friday afternoon. "DEC 18th Im changing this w------s name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Tickets on sale November 10th!"
Paul's announcement comes two months to the day of his last fight in which he defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley by split decision at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. After the fight, Woodley challenged Paul to a rematch and even agreed to get a tattoo in order to make it happen. But despite Woodley ultimately following through and getting the tattoo, the rematch between the two never came to fruition.
Instead, the Westlake, Ohio, native will face Fury, a light heavyweight who defeated Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision on the undercard of the Paul-Woodley fight in August. Laying claim to a 7-0 professional record, the 22-year-old Fury is the younger half-brother of WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.
Paul, meanwhile, lays claim to a 4-0 record as a boxer. But after beating YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and a pair of former UFC fighters in Ben Askren and Woodley, Fury will mark the first traditional boxer Paul will have faced since making his foray into the ring.
Ahead of his fight with Woodley, Paul discussed his boxing career with 3News' Stephanie Haney on the 3News Now podcast. You can watch the full video in the player below.