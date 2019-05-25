HOUSTON — With one swing of the bat at Minute Maid Friday night, Josh Reddick delivered some big news to some expecting parents.

It was a gender reveal that the Astros slugger helped deliver. Gabriel R. Quesada said he made contact with Reddick two weeks ago to set it up and Reddick kept his word.

Reddick came over to the stands, bat in hand, as Gabriel tossed him a pitch. Reddick connected and there was blue dust everywhere! Reddick even gave the couple the bat used in the big moment.

This is the couple's second child. His name will be Kai Redd Quesada...the 'Redd' short for Reddick.

Oh -- and the Astros went on to beat Boston 4-3.

Reddick had a big baby reveal of his own recently. Just last month, he and his wife revealed they're having twins.

