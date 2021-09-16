Sophomore Braden Kent has been overwhelmed with gifts and prayers after finding out he has to fight for his life

SHEFFIELD, Texas — On September 3rd, Braden Kent was taking snaps as the starting quarterback for the Iraan Braves. Four days later he find out that his life was in jeopardy

"When they first came in and when we were in the ER they kept talking about leukemia, leukemia, leukemia," said Braden's mother Katrina Kent. "We just prayed that it’s not as far along as most cases."

Their prayers were answered, while also finding out Braden had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

"Out of the types you got the best one, the most curable," said Braden. "You got to also thank the Lord for that."

After receiving the news an influx of support was giving from not only the surrounding towns, but the whole state of Texas.

"This goes to show you there’s still a lot of good in this world and it’s because of the Lord Jesus," said J Kent, Braden's father. "Prayer and everything that brings all these people together to do something like this."

Through it all Braden is trusting is Lord and savior Jesus Christ to protect and heal him during these dark times.

"Keep fighting that’s all you can do, pray and you just got to get up everyday," said Braden. "Know that today is going to be better than it was yesterday."