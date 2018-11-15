AUSTIN — Brock Purdy is a true freshman quarterback for Iowa State.

He hasn't lost a game since he became the starter. He came in after the first series against Oklahoma State and led the Cyclones to the win. Since then, it's been wins over West Virginia, Texas Tech, Kansas and Baylor.

Purdy can pass and run. He has connected on 83 of his 121 attempts for 1,315 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He is also Iowa State’s second-leading rusher, with 252 yards.

He chose the Cyclones over Alabama, Texas A&M, and Illinois. he was only considered a three-star recruit out of high school in Arizona. Now he puts that perfect college record on the line against the Longhorns.

© 2018 KVUE-TV