AUSTIN — The Longhorns will head to Maryland for their season opener rather healthy, but a pair of talented freshman and a senior will not be able to play on Saturday due to injuries.

Freshman linebacker Ayodele Adeoye and freshman defensive back DeMarvion Overshown both have knee injuries that will prevent them from suiting up against the Terrapins.

The Horns' offense will be without a deep threat in senior John Burt. The receiver has a foot injury.

