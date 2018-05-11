AUSTIN — Injuries are a problem for Tom Herman’s Texas Longhorns as they prepare for a prime time game against Texas Tech this week.

In true shootout fashion, the Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers gave the fans at the Darrell K. Royal-Texas Stadium a fireworks show until the final seconds of the game. The Mountaineers' Will Grier scored in final seconds to top the Texas Longhorns, 42-41.

Defensive lineman Breckyn Hager and defensive back Davante Davis left the game against West Virginia with injuries.

“We’ve gotta get more healthy,” Herman said during a conference call Monday. “We’re never going to blame injuries. We have good players.”

He also said the players need to up their performance going into their game against Texas Tech.

“We have to coach these good players on how to play better," Herman said.

Texas and Texas Tech play at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Lubbock.

