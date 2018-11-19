AUSTIN — Longhorns fans are hoping that Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger's shoulder will be healed by the time they kick off against Kansas.

An MRI showed that Ehlinger did not break anything that night, Herman said.

"The MRI showed a re-aggravation is the best way to put it," Head coach Tom Herman said on Monday morning. "No broken bones. No separation. No ridiculous amount of damage. But it's angry. It's upset. The joint, the shoulder is inflamed. He won't throw today. Our hope is to have him throwing tomorrow."

Ehlinger left the game at halftime with a 17-3 lead and Shane Buechele held the lead in relief to set the Longhorns up to be one win away from making the Big 12 Championship Game.

Many Longhorns fans are already counting on Texas against Oklahoma or West Virginia in the Big 12 Championship Game, but Herman knows there is still one big step to take, with Texas playing Kansas on Friday morning.

"We're tired, we're banged up and we have to go on the road on a short week and an 11 a.m. kick," Herman said. "That turnaround is a challenge."

Texas is 3-2 away from home this year, losing to Maryland and Oklahoma State.

