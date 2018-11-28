TEXAS — The Big 12 Football Champion is slotted to play in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

After beating Texas A&M in 1995 to clinch the old Southwest Conference Championship, University of Texas running back Shon Mitchell screamed, "We got the ring! We're going to the Sugar Bowl!"

The same celebration could happen on Saturday.

The Texas Longhorns could earn the program’s first appearance in the Sugar Bowl since 1995 if Texas beats Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Saturday morning in Arlington. But it could also happen if they Longhorns lose big to the Sooners.

In most years, the winner of the Big 12 Championship game is now destined for the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. That's where Texas will go if the Longhorns beat Oklahoma University.

But if Oklahoma wins, Texas could still go to the Sugar Bowl or drop down to the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Dec. 28.

That's where things get tricky.

Right now in the College Football Playoff rankings, Oklahoma is No. 5.

Here are the College Football Playoff (CFP) Rankings:

Alabama Clemson Notre Dame Georgia Oklahoma Ohio State

The top four go to the playoffs, but No. 1 plays No. 4. Either Alabama or Georgia has to lose, so a big Oklahoma win over Texas could get the Sooners into the top four.

But what if it's a close game? If Oklahoma barely wins, the CFP voters could decide OU's not good enough to be in the top four. They keep the loser of Alabama vs. Georgia in the top four, or they let Ohio State leap frog Oklahoma, which is similar to what happened when Ohio State jumped over Texas Christian University and Baylor in the final standings in 2014.

That would send Oklahoma to the Sugar Bowl and Texas probably to the Alamo Bowl.

Tom Herman said, "Winning is really hard, really, really hard. Winning this game will be extremely hard. Winning a bowl game will be hard. Winning games next year will be hard. But again, I love where we're at in terms of the development of our players, and the young players especially."

The best sugar story for Texas: Win and you're in.

The College Football Playoff matchups and bowl game selections will be revealed on Sunday.

You can watch Texas play Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Big 12 Championship on KVUE.

