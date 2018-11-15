HUTTO, TEXAS — Chase Griffin is a three year starting quarterback for the Hutto Hippos.

Since his sophomore season, Griffin has only experienced five losses as a varsity level signal caller.

The Griffin led Hippos are undefeated this season and begin their run to AT&T Stadium in Arlington (site of the state championship games) against McCallum High School in a bi-district playoff tonight.

#tbt 2019s let's go out the way we came in...



🏆 9th Grade. Undefeated District Champs (10-0)

🏆 7on7 State Champs (Con)

🏆 11th Grade. Bi-District & Area Champs.

🏆 12th Grade. Undefeated District Champs (9-0)



37 Wins & counting...



Let's GOOOO!!!#AGTG #HippoNation #Be11eve💍 pic.twitter.com/2eMXFC4Hee — Chase Griffin (@ChaseQB11) November 15, 2018

Griffin has quietly ascended an impressive list. A list of legendary Texas high school quarterbacks including former Longhorns Case McCoy & G.J. Kinne.

Hutto’s signal caller, Chase Griffin is moving up and past some greats in Texas high school 🏈 history. The UCLA commit can move past Kyler Murray during tonight’s bi-district playoff game vs McCallum#ChaseGriffin #Hutto #FFF #ATXhsfbhttps://t.co/JRjZzlyaEN — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_KVUE) November 15, 2018

Chase may leapfrog former Allen High School legendary quarterback, Kyler Murray tonight.

Griffin trails Murray by 168-yards in all-time passing yards. Currently, Griffin has 10,218 career passing yards. That's 14th all-time in Texas high school football history. Former Lake Travis High School quarterback, Garrett Gilbert is fifth all-time with 12,534 career passing yards.

Griffin also owns 115 career touchdown passes. He only needs three touchdown passes against McCallum High School tonight to move past Kyler Murray on that list. Murray passed for 117 touchdowns at Allen High School.

Griffin committed to Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins football program back in June.

The Hippos host McCallum in the playoff opener tonight in Hutto, kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

