AUSTIN, Texas — It's a sport inspired by Harry Potter.

Around 1,500 athletes from all across the country were in Round Rock for the U.S. Quidditch Cup this weekend.

Collegiate and community matches took place Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's storms delayed games several hours. Matches had to be made up past midnight because of the rain.

Quidditch was inspired by the Harry Potter movies of the mid-2000s.

The sport is a mix of dodge ball, basketball, lacrosse and rugby, and players have to hold a broom the whole time.

Sarah Woosley is the executive director of the United States Quidditch Cup.

"Our brooms don't have bristles on them so they are kind of like a PVC pipe, and they are like a handicap, like dribbling in basketball," she said. "Every player has to do it, so it puts all the players on a unique footing and it's a unique challenge as well."

A total of 63 teams played in the U.S. Quidditch Cup.

PHOTOS: Broomsticks out at the U.S. Quidditch Cup in Round Rock UT defeats Kansas 14 - 4 to advance to the semifinals in the U.S. Quidditch Cup in Round Rock. (Photo: John Gusky/KVUE) UT defeats Kansas 14 - 4 to advance to the semifinals in the U.S. Quidditch Cup in Round Rock. (Photo: John Gusky/KVUE) UT defeats Missouri 12 to 4 in the round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Quidditch Cup. (Photo: John Gusky/KVUE) UT defeats Missouri 12 to 4 in the round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Quidditch Cup. (Photo: John Gusky/KVUE) UT vs. RIT at the U.S. Quidditch Cup (Photo: John Gusky/KVUE) UT vs. RIT at the U.S. Quidditch Cup (Photo: John Gusky/KVUE) Miami of Ohio vs. Minnesota at the U.S. Quidditch Cup (Photo: John Gusky/KVUE) Miami of Ohio vs. Minnesota at the U.S. Quidditch Cup (John Gusky/KVUE) Long Beach Funky Quaffles vs. Los Angeles Gambits at the U.S. Quidditch Cup (Photo: John Gusky/KVUE) Texas State vs. Texas Tech at the U.S. Quidditch Cup (Photo: John Gusky/KVUE) Florida vs. Utah at the U.S. Quidditch Cup (Photo: John Gusky/KVUE) Austin Heat vs. Minneapolis Twin City Quidditch Club at the U.S. Quidditch Cup (Photo: John Gusky/KVUE) Florida State vs. Michigan State at the U.S. Quidditch Cup (Photo: John Gusky/KVUE)

