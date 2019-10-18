Tonight's the night the Houston Astros hope to close out the New York Yankees and return to Houston as American League champions!

Houston sends Justin Verlander, who won game two, to the mound. The Yankees will have James Paxton. With a win, the Astros get a date with the Washington Nationals in the World Series. If New York wins, Game 6 will be in Houston Saturday and a possible Game 7 on Sunday.

We're going to keep a running log of the game below, so follow along!

