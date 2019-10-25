HOUSTON — It's not the best time to be a Walgreens store in the Houston area.

Turns out the W in their logo looks strikingly similar to the W in the Washington Nationals logo.

For non-sports fans or anyone living in a cave, the Nationals currently have a 2-0 lead over the Astros in the World Series.

Astros fan Jen Darnell decided the W logo is a no go. She convinced a Walgreens manager in Cypress to let her hang an Astros flag over the W on their sign.

Customers loved it and several stopped to snap photos. But Walgreens corporate office -- not so much.

Darnell said the flag was taken down a few hours after she put it up because it's against Walgreens' policy to take sides.

