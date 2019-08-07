Cori "Coco" Gauff, the Atlanta native who has taken the tennis world by storm, lost at Wimbledon Monday.

The 15-year-old fell to former No. 1 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round.

Halep broke Gauff five times and took advantage of 29 unforced errors. Gauff saved two match points when serving at 5-2 but Halep clinched the win when the teenager sent a forehand wide in the next game.

Gauff was the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon in the professional era, winning three matches last week against higher-ranked women in the preliminary rounds.

Then, by upsetting five-time champion Venus Williams, who is 39, in the first round of the main event, Gauff became the youngest woman to win a match at the All England Club since 1991, when Jennifer Capriati reached the semifinals at 15.

That was followed by a win against 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova, who is 30, before getting past Hercog, 28.

Gauff was born in Georgia and is now based in Florida

