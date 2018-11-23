LAWRENCE, Kansas —

FINAL: No. 14 Texas Longhorns defeat the Kansas Jayhawks 24-17

4TH QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 24-7***

KANSAS (OWN 43)

Kansas goes on to continue their drive and To start the 4th quarter, Williams for the Jayhawks takes it to the house for a touchdown. The extra point is good and it is 21-7, Longhorns lead.

HE GONE.@laapookaaa takes it 57 yards to the house! Jayhawks make it 21-7 with 14:44 to play in the game. #KUfball pic.twitter.com/Zq2nGwvM6n — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 23, 2018

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Texas receives the kick and starts at their own 25-yard-line. After two short rushes, the Longhorns are met with third down. Ehlinger throws an interception and Kansas takes over on the Longhorns 22-yard-line.

PICKED!



Shakial Taylor intercepts Sam Ehlinger and #KUfball has the ball, 1st and 10 at the Texas 22-yard line!



It's 21-7, Texas, with 13:18 to play. pic.twitter.com/HdfkhAOqDC — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 23, 2018

KANSAS (OPP 22)

Kansas starts off with a run to the outside and gets five yards. On second down the Jayhawks quarterback throws an interception and the Longhorns take the ball down to the other side of the field to the Kansas 25-yard-line

TEXAS (OPP 25)

Texas goes with a run on first down and makes it to the first down marker. Following two plays that would only lead to a two-yard gain, the Longhorns get called for a delay of game before they can get the ball off., making it third and thirteen. The Jayhawks take down Ehlinger at the line of scrimmage bringing the Longhorns kicker onto the field. The Longhorns make the field goal making it 24-7, Longhorns lead.

KANSAS (OWN 35)

The Longhorns will kick it out of bounds on the kick-off, leading to the Jayhawks starting on their own 35-yard-line. The Jayhawks would only gain 3-yards in three downs, but on third down the Longhorns were ruled offside leading to third and two for the Jayhawks. Kansas would not convert to first down and they punt it away.

TEXAS (OWN 22)

Texas would be sacked for a loss of one on their first play and only gain two with a run on second down. They face third and nine and do not make it to the sticks. Texas will kick it away on fourth down.

KANSAS (OWN 30)

Kansas starts off their drive gaining a few yards, getting close to the sticks, but gets pushed back 5-yards on third down due to a false start penalty. On third and seven the Jayhawks convert with a throw down the field. Following the big conversion, the Jayhawks quarterback nearly throws a pick, but the Longhorns defenseman drops the ball. Kansas would go on to have some success moving the ball to the Longhorns 31-yard-line. The Jayhawks go to throw on third and six to the end zone and it is a touchdown for Kansas. The extra point following the touchdown is good, and it is 24-14, Texas leads.

KANSAS (OWN 41)

Kansas would go for an onside kick with 3:25 left in the game and would not successfully recover, but it was ruled that a Texas player batted the ball forward, an illegal move, and Kansas would retry the onside kick. Kansas would successfully recover their onside kick at the 43-yard-line.

ONSIDE RECOVERED!@theregotyrone grabs the onside kick and #KUfball has the ball back! — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 23, 2018

Kansas starts their drive with a pass for a first down and moves the ball across mid-field. On second and seven the Jayhawks run it and get within two yards of the marker for third down. Kansas doesn't make it to the marker on third down, but Texas would get a facemask penalty called on them, leading to a first down for Kansas at the Texas 21-yard-line. After a couple incomplete passes, the Jayhawks are met with third and 10. The Jayhawks quarterback would be sacked and Kansas will use their final timeout with 1:42 left in the game. Kansas goes for a field goal and makes it, leading to a 24-17 Texas lead.

TEXAS (OWN 47)

Kansas goes for an onside kick with 1:37 left in the game and Texas recovers the ball. Texas would go on to kneel the next three downs to run the clock out, and the game is over. Texas wins 24-17.

3RD QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 21-0***

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Texas calls for a fair catch at kick-off and converts for a first down after two rushes to start the drive. The Longhorns continue down the field and encounters third and six from the Jayhawks 48-yard-line.

KANSAS (OWN 10)

The Jayhawks receive the kick and will start their drive from their own 10-yard-line. The Jayhawks were not successful in getting up the field and it is a three and out as the punting squad takes the field.

TEXAS (OWN 48)

Texas starts their drive at their own 48-yard-line after a short punt by Kansas. The Longhorns convert on first down after three plays and move on to the Jayhawks side of the field. After a handoff to Watson, the running back took it down the field and within the 10-yard-line for the Longhorns. Following the big run, Ehlinger throws it off to the side to his receiver and it is a touchdown for the Longhorns. The extra-point following is good. Texas now leads 14-0.

KANSAS (OWN 25)

Kansas starts their drive from their own 25-yard-line. The first play, the Jayhawks try to go way down field with a pass, but it is incomplete. After a completed pass for 5-yards, it is third and five. Williams gets handed the ball for the Jayhawks, cuts to the corner and gets the first down. After a short gain and an incomplete pass, Kansas faced third down and converted for a first down, moving the ball across mid-field. After three more downs, the Jayhawks don't reach the markers, but choose to go for it on fourth and three. Kansas will not convert and it will be a turnover on downs.

TEXAS (OWN 40)

Texas took over at their own 40-yard-line after a big stop and successfully moved the ball down the field and into Kansas territory. During second down Ehlinger would fumble the football, but Longhorns would recover making it third and 17. Longhorns convert on third down after a pass by Ehlinger and the Longhorns move to the Kansas 36-yard-line. Longhorns took a shot down the sideline and it was an incomplete pass, but pass interference was called on the Jayhawks, moving Texas further down the field. The following play, Ehlinger would hit his receiver across the middle and the Longhorns are within the 10-yard-line. On third down, Ehlinger fights to get the ball into the end zone for a Longhorns touchdown. The extra point is good. It is now 21-0, Longhorns lead.

KANSAS (OWN 25)

The Jayhawks take over after the kick-off on their own 25-yard-line. Following three downs the Jayhawks faced third and four. They throw it out to the side and Kansas gets to the first down marker to end the third quarter.

2ND QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 7-0***

KANSAS (OWN 32)

Kansas continued their possession and after a few plays converts on a third and 10 to continue down the field to the Longhorns 32-yard-line. Longhorns defense comes up with a stop, with a sack on third down and the Jayhawks kick it away.

TEXAS (OWN 8)

Texas takes over at their 8-yard-line and starts the drive with a 4-yard run up the middle. Tre Watson is handed the ball on second down and converts for a Longhorns first down. Tre Watson swings out to the right and converts another first down after breaking a tackle. After an incomplete pass by Ehlinger and a short run by Watson, the Longhorns faced third and nine and did not convert after another incomplete pass. The Longhorns kicked it away, pinning the Jayhawks to the 22-yard-line.

KANSAS (OWN 22)

The Longhorns fail to stop Kansas on the first three downs and the Jayhawks convert to make it first and 10. At first down of the new series the Longhorns catch the Jayhawks in the backfield for a six-yard loss. On second down the Longhorns catch the Jayhawks in the backfield again and it will be third and 21. Kansas completes a pass and gets near the first down marker, but a penalty by the Jayhawks would make the play obsolete and it will be third and 32-yards. After a short rush on third down the Jayhawks will punt.

TEXAS (OPP 40)

On the return of the punt, No. 20 from the Jayhawks was penalized for targeting after a hit on the Longhorns returner, leading to a 15-yard-penalty and the Longhorns starting the drive on the Jayhawks 40-yard-line. The first play of the Longhorns drive was a short rush. On second down, Ehlinger went down the field to Johnson for an incomplete pass, but pass interference was called on the Jayhawks pushing the Longhorns to the Kansas 22-yard-line. Ehlinger throws an interception on third and 10 and the Jayhawks take over at their 16-yard-line.

The interception by @_naj9 in the first half made him the 12th Jayhawk to record an interception this season and was the 15th pick by #KUfball this year.



Watch the second half of KU-UT @FS1. pic.twitter.com/GJutTMjVB5 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 23, 2018

KANSAS (OWN 16)

Kansas started their drive with a short rush and then throws for a first down, moving the Jayhawks down the field. Over the next three downs, the Jayhawks will successfully reach the chains and proceed to their own 42-yard-line. After three more downs the Jayhawks will be forced to punt with less than a minute left in the half.

TEXAS (OWN 31)

Texas throws on their first down to the sideline and gets no gain. After two more downs, the Longhorns failed to get to first down and Kansas calls a timeout with less than 30-seconds left in the half and the Longhorns will punt.

KANSAS

After a few short plays, the clock expires and that is the end of the first half.

1ST QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 7-0***

KANSAS (OWN 35)

Longhorns Brandon Jones sacks Williams to make a loss of two on the first play of the game. The rest of the series plays out in the Longhorns favor and Kansas punts.

TEXAS (OWN 2)

Sam Ehlinger comes in for the Longhorns during their first series and completes a 12-yard-pass to his receiver for a first down and gets the Longhorns away from their end zone. Ehlinger continued to complete a few passes to push the Longhorns onto the Jayhawks side of the field. Longhorns encounter 3rd and 10 on the Kansas 26-yard-line, but Ehlinger completes a pass to Collin Johnson for a Longhorns touchdown. The extra-point after the touchdown is good.

KANSAS (OWN 25)

On the punt return, Kansas gets across mid-field to the Longhorns side of the field, but the play is reviewed and it was found the Kansas Jayhawks player called for a fair catch and the ball was placed at the Kansas 25-yard-line. The first play of the drive had an offensive facemask penalty called pushing the Jayhawks back to the 12-yard-line. Kansas would go on to make two rushing attempts and an incomplete pass, leading to Kansas to kick it away on 4th down.

Another huge punt for Kyle Thompson, this one a career-long 76-yards to pin the Longhorns at the 4-yard line. #KUfball pic.twitter.com/8WNloIqjNa — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 23, 2018

TEXAS (OWN 4)

Texas rushes on their first three downs and gets a first down to the Longhorns 16-yard-line. Ehlinger makes a throw out to the side to Heard on first down to gain a few yards. Ehlinger gets caught up in the pocket on 2nd down, but scrambles and reaches the first down marker. After two unsuccessful rushing attempts, Ehlinger almost throws an interception on third down, dropped by a Kansas player. Texas punts it away.

KANSAS (OWN 32)

Jayhawks running back gets two big rushes and pushes Kansas across mid-field to the Longhorns 48-yard-line. After one more short rush by Kansas, the first quarter comes to an end.

PREGAME

Texas will take on the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas Black Friday at 11 a.m. The team is hoping for a better outcome than their last visit to the Jayhawks home-field two years ago, when Kansas beat the Texas Longhorns for the first time since 1938.

Longhorns' sophomore quarterback, Sam Ehlinger was injured during last week's game, but has improved over the past week and is expected to play in Friday's game.

Last week, Texas beat Iowa State, 24-10 and improved to 8-3. Now the team hopes to improve their record to 9-3.

The Longhorns game is not the only Big 12 match-up today. The Sooners will take on the Mountaineers tonight in Morgantown, West Virginia.

