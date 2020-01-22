WESTLAKE, Texas — The Westlake Chamber of Commerce, Eanes ISD and the Chap Club are hosting the Westlake Parade of Champions on Sunday, Jan. 26, to celebrate its second UIL state championship in school history.

The parade route will be held at Westlake High School's campus at 3:30 p.m. and is open to the community to come celebrate the Chaps' state championship.

Parade-goers will begin the march at the main entrance to Chaparral Stadium and make a left turn on Camp Craft Road and head toward Westbank Drive. The motorcade will turn left on Westbank and then make another left turn to the entrance under the school’s marquee sign near the Westlake Community Performing Arts Center.

Westlake Chaparrals win second UIL state title in school history

Vehicles and marchers will travel in front of the performing arts center, then proceed passed the Ken Dabbs Athletic Fieldhouse and will end the parade route in front of the main entrance to Chaparral Stadium.

"We ask all attending the parade to follow the last vehicles toward the stadium and join in a brief championship trophy presentation ceremony," organizers told our partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

After the parade finishes its route, fans and community members are invited to the trophy presentation ceremony. Westlake head coach and athletic director Todd Dodge will then address the crowd following the trophy presentation.

Westlake's second title comes after the 2019 team shutout Denton Guyer, 24-0. It was the school's first state championship since 1996, when the team was quarterbacked by NFL legend Drew Brees.

