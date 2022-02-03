LIST: UIL releases 2022-24 realignment for Central Texas schools

AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) released the 2022-2024 reclassification and realignment divisions for high school sports on Thursday.
Here is a look at where the Central Texas teams are classified:
6A
District 25
- Austin Vandegrift
- Cedar Park Vista Ridge
- Manor
- Round Rock
- Round Rock McNeil
- Round Rock Stony Point
- Round Rock Westwood
- RR Cedar Ridge
District 26
- Austin
- Austin Akins
- Austin Anderson
- Austin Bowie
- Austin Lake Travis
- Austin Westlake
- Buda Johnson
- Del Valle
- Dripping Springs
District 27
- Cibolo Steele
- Converse
- Judson
- New Braunfels
- San Antonio E. Central
- San Marcos
- Schertz Clemens
5A–D1
District 11
- Cedar Park
- College Station
- College Station A&M Consolidated
- Georgetown
- Georgetown East View
- Leander
- Leander Glenn
- Pflugerville Hendrickson
District 12
- Austin Crockett
- Austin Eastside
- Austin Johnson
- Austin LASA
- Austin McCallum
- Austin Navarro
- Austin Northeast
- Austin Travis
5A–D2
District 11
- Belton
- Elgin
- Killeen Chaparral
- Leander Rouse
- Pflugerville
- Pflugerville Connally
- Waco University
District 12
- Austin Crockett
- Austin Eastside
- Austin Johnson
- Austin LASA
- Austin McCallum
- Austin Navarro
- Austin Northeast
- Austin Travis
District 13
- Bastrop
- Bastrop Cedar Creek
- Comal Pieper
- Kerrville Tivy
- Liberty Hill
- Lockhart
- SA Veterans Memorial
4A–D1
District 13
- Burnet
- Comal Canyon Lake
- Comal Davenport
- Lampasas
- Marble Falls
- Taylor
District 14
- Boerne
- Fredericksburg
- San Antonio Kennedy
- San Antonio Memorial
- Somerset
- Uvalde
4A–D2
District 11
- Gatesville
- Madisonville
- Robinson
- Salado
- Waco Connally
District 12
- Caldwell
- Cuero
- Giddings
- Gonzales
- La Grange
- Smithville
District 13
- Austin Achieve
- Geronimo Navarro
- Jarrell
- Lago Vista
- Manor New Tech
- Wimberley
3A–D1
District 11
- Cameron Yoe
- Franklin
- Little River Academy
- Lorena
- McGregor
- Rockdale
- Troy
District 13
- Blanco
- Ingram Moore
- Llano
- Luling
- Marion
- San Antonio Cole
- Universal City Randolph
3A–D2
District 13
- Buffalo
- Clifton
- Elkhart
- Florence
- Lexington
- Rogers
2A–D1
District 13
- Flatonia
- Hearne
- Holland
- Schulenburg
- Thorndale
- Thrall
- Weimar
District 14
- Harper
- Johnson City LBJ
- Junction
- Mason
- Stockdale
2A–D2
District 13
- Bartlett
- Bremond
- Chilton
- Granger
- Iola
- Milano
For a look at realignment across the state, visit realignment.uiltexas.org.
