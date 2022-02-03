x
High School

LIST: UIL releases 2022-24 realignment for Central Texas schools

Here is a look at what districts and divisions Central Texas teams are placed in.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) released the 2022-2024 reclassification and realignment divisions for high school sports on Thursday.

Here is a look at where the Central Texas teams are classified: 

6A

District 25

  • Austin Vandegrift 
  • Cedar Park Vista Ridge 
  • Manor 
  • Round Rock 
  • Round Rock McNeil 
  • Round Rock Stony Point 
  • Round Rock Westwood 
  • RR Cedar Ridge

District 26

  • Austin 
  • Austin Akins 
  • Austin Anderson 
  • Austin Bowie 
  • Austin Lake Travis 
  • Austin Westlake 
  • Buda Johnson 
  • Del Valle 
  • Dripping Springs

District 27

  • Cibolo Steele 
  • Converse 
  • Judson 
  • New Braunfels 
  • San Antonio E. Central 
  • San Marcos 
  • Schertz Clemens

5A–D1

District 11

  • Cedar Park 
  • College Station 
  • College Station A&M Consolidated 
  • Georgetown 
  • Georgetown East View 
  • Leander 
  • Leander Glenn 
  • Pflugerville Hendrickson

District 12

  • Austin Crockett 
  • Austin Eastside 
  • Austin Johnson 
  • Austin LASA 
  • Austin McCallum 
  • Austin Navarro 
  • Austin Northeast 
  • Austin Travis

5A–D2

District 11

  • Belton 
  • Elgin 
  • Killeen Chaparral 
  • Leander Rouse 
  • Pflugerville 
  • Pflugerville Connally 
  • Waco University

District 12

  • Austin Crockett
  • Austin Eastside
  • Austin Johnson
  • Austin LASA
  • Austin McCallum
  • Austin Navarro
  • Austin Northeast
  • Austin Travis

District 13

  • Bastrop
  • Bastrop Cedar Creek
  • Comal Pieper
  • Kerrville Tivy
  • Liberty Hill
  • Lockhart
  • SA Veterans Memorial

4A–D1

District 13

  • Burnet 
  • Comal Canyon Lake 
  • Comal Davenport 
  • Lampasas 
  • Marble Falls 
  • Taylor

District 14

  • Boerne 
  • Fredericksburg 
  • San Antonio Kennedy 
  • San Antonio Memorial 
  • Somerset 
  • Uvalde 

4A–D2

District 11

  • Gatesville 
  • Madisonville 
  • Robinson 
  • Salado 
  • Waco Connally 

District 12

  • Caldwell 
  • Cuero 
  • Giddings 
  • Gonzales 
  • La Grange 
  • Smithville

District 13

  • Austin Achieve
  • Geronimo Navarro
  • Jarrell
  • Lago Vista
  • Manor New Tech
  • Wimberley

3A–D1

District 11

  • Cameron Yoe 
  • Franklin 
  • Little River Academy 
  • Lorena 
  • McGregor 
  • Rockdale 
  • Troy

District 13

  • Blanco 
  • Ingram Moore 
  • Llano
  • Luling 
  • Marion 
  • San Antonio Cole 
  • Universal City Randolph

3A–D2

District 13

  • Buffalo 
  • Clifton 
  • Elkhart 
  • Florence 
  • Lexington 
  • Rogers

2A–D1

District 13

  • Flatonia 
  • Hearne 
  • Holland 
  • Schulenburg 
  • Thorndale 
  • Thrall 
  • Weimar

District 14

  • Harper 
  • Johnson City LBJ 
  • Junction 
  • Mason 
  • Stockdale

2A–D2

District 13

  • Bartlett 
  • Bremond 
  • Chilton 
  • Granger
  • Iola 
  • Milano

For a look at realignment across the state, visit realignment.uiltexas.org.

