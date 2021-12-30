Westlake's Todd Dodge named NHSCA's national coach of the year

This year marked Dodge's last year leading the Westlake High School football program.

AUSTIN, Texas — The National High School Coaches Association has named Westlake High School's Todd Dodge coach of the year, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

This year, Dodge led the Chaparrals to their third-straight state championship after defeating Denton Guyer earlier this month.

Before the season began, Dodge announced that this would be his last time leading the Westlake football program before retiring after a 35-year career.

Dodge is a three-time National High School Coach of the Year, five-time State High School Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Texas High School Hall of Fame in 2006. After this year, he's also won seven state championships.

"I've got a bit of a heavy heart," Dodge said upon announcing his retirement in July. "I walked around this morning after telling the players and I told them, 'Guys, once I tell you, there's no going back.' I can promise you as I go through this year I'm going to take my time with it, and not wish any of it away. Just going to absolutely enjoy these coaches, these kids, these Westlake Chaparrals because I love this place so much."

Before his time at Westlake, Dodge coached at Southlake Carroll High School. From 2002 to 2006, he went 79-1 with five consecutive 5A State Championship appearances – winning the State Championship four times during that run.

He started coaching at Westlake in 2014.