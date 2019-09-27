AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has partnered with Lorenz and Lorenz to help us recognize amazing student-athletes who get it done on the field or court and in the classroom.

The winner of the Scholar Athlete of the Month will be awarded with a $1,000 scholarship.

KVUE's Scholar Athlete of the Month for September 2019 is Georgetown defensive lineman Alan Hernandez.

Hernandez puts in hard work both on and off the field, often giving back to the Georgetown community by volunteering for numerous projects. Hernandez told KVUE he plans to study physical therapy.

"I didn't expect this, like I felt emotional," Hernandez said. "I see coach Griff coming in, my mom, the principal, APs, at first I was thinking 'am I in trouble?' I thought I was in trouble. I see Coah Griff and I'm like 'ok, I'm going to get punished, alright'. And then I see a check, I see you coming in, I see a cameraman, and I'm like 'ok, so I did something!'"

If you know a student who gets it done on the field or court and in the classroom, he or she could be a great candidate for our Scholar Athlete of the Month award.

To submit a student athlete for consideration, fill out the form at kvue.com/scholarathleteofthemonth.

