AUSTIN, Texas — We'll begin with the UIL state softball playoffs, which are currently in the regional semifinals.

In Class 6A, Austin High School beat Edinburg Vela, 4-1, to win the series and advance to the regional finals.

In Class 5A, Georgetown High School's season came to end after losing to Barber's Hill, 5-1.

Dripping Springs' season came to end after losing to Flour Bluff, 13-3.

Moving onto the UIL state baseball playoffs, we'll begin in Class 6A. Lake Travis evened up their series against San Antonio Johnson, winning 12-6. Game 3 of this series is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday at San Marcos High School.

Westlake fell to San Antonio Reagan to even up this series, 2-1.

Game 3 of that series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Northeast Sports Park in San Antonio.

Round Rock knocked off the number one team in the state, Cypress Ranch, 2-1. The series is now tied 1-1. Game 3 of this series is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Mumford High School.

In Class 5A, Georgetown advanced to the regional semifinals after closing out their series against Porter, winning 4-3.

Dripping Springs lost to Kerrville, 3-0. The series is now tied 1-1.

In Class 4A, Liberty Hill advanced to the regional semifinals after defeating Sealy, 9-2.

In Class 3A, Gateway Prep lost to Yoakum, 6-5. That series is now tied 1-1. Game 3 of this series is scheduled for 2 p.m. at La Grange High School.

Jarrell beat Blanco in Game 1 of this series, 5-2. Game 2 is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Liberty Hill High School.

