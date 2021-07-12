Round Rock ISD adding water polo in 2022

A District Aquatics Center is set to open near Cedar Ridge High School in the spring.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD students will soon be able to compete in a new sport.

Water polo season will run from August through October.

According to RRISD, voters approved a District Aquatics Center in the 2018 bond election. The center is set to open adjacent to Cedar Ridge High School in the spring.

The participating schools will share more information about the coming season in the spring.

Until now, water polo hasn't been an option for Texas high schools. According to a Dallas Morning News report published in October 2020, water polo was scheduled to join the list of UIL-sanctioned sports in 2021, becoming the first new UIL sport added since wrestling in 1998. However, in October 2020, the UIL officially delated the start of water polo for at least a year.