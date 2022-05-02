Travis County recognizes Original L.C. Anderson High School championship football teams

Despite winning numerous championships in the '40s, '50s and '60s, players were never formally recognized for their accomplishments, nor given championship rings.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of former high school football players is finally getting recognition for winning several state championships – decades after they scored the winning points.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Travis County Commissioners Court issued a formal proclamation recognizing the members of the Original L.C. Anderson High School Yellow Jacket championship football teams.

Today, L.C. Anderson High School is located in northwest Austin. But for 82 years, the Original L.C. Anderson High School served as the premier school in East Austin.

According to the proclamation from the commissioners' court, for most of its existence (1889-1971), the Original L.C. Anderson High School was the only high school for Black students in the Austin area. For decades, the Anderson High School Yellow Jackets played football in the Texas Interscholastic League of Colored Schools (TILCS), later renamed the Prairie View Interscholastic League (PVIL).

The proclamation states that from 1940 to 1961, the Yellow Jackets won four PVIL state championships and played in the state championship game seven times. They won the state championships in 1942, 1956, 1957 and 1961.

From 1955 to 1961, the Original L.C. Anderson football teams were 65-7-5 in 77 games. Thirty teams failed to score against them. Twelve teams scored 18 points or less. And during this period, the Yellow Jackets never lost a home game

But the players never received the recognition that they earned. The athletes on those state championship teams were never formally recognized for their accomplishments and they never received championship rings.

Now, the Travis County commissioners are changing that with their official proclamation.

The proclamation states that the commissioners recognize the members of those Original L.C. Anderson High School Yellow Jacket championship football teams, and they call on all Travis County residents to "celebrate their many victories on the field of play and the impact of their accomplishments on the residents of East Austin specifically and Austin, Texas as a whole."

"The Original L.C. Anderson High School was the glue that held East Austin together, and we cannot and should not ever forget the fruits of its labor," the proclamation states in part. "The school not only produced exceptional athletes and sports teams, but it also produced phenomenal teachers, counselors, attorneys, principals, school administrators, professors, police captains, opera singers, business owners, musicians, a Secretary of the Treasury, and so many others who made a way out of no way and taught us how to make a way. These alumni sacrificed, loved, and challenged those of us in Austin to be better and to do better."

This is the second recent instance of recognition for alumni of the Original L.C. Anderson High School.

Earlier this month, the Austin ISD Board of Trustees approved the renaming of the baseball field at the current Anderson High School. It is now called Willie Wells Field. Wells, a graduate of the Original L.C. Anderson High School, was a legendary baseball player in the 1920s and 1930s.

