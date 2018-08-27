CENTRAL TEXAS — High school football's 2018 season kicks off this week with games around the Friday Football Fever area.

Here's a look at the matchups happening this week:

Thursday high school football matchups

  • McCallum at Anderson; House Park
  • Smithville at Eastside; Nelson Field
  • Hendrickson at Texarakana in Waxahachie
  • Leander at Weiss
  • Charlotte at SM Academy

Friday high school football matchups

  • Akins at Crockett; Tony Burger Activity Center and Stadium
  • Bowie at Pflugerville
  • Connally at Austin; House Park
  • Del Valle at McNeil; Dragon Stadium
  • Vandegrift at Cedar Park
  • Vista Ridge at Rouse
  • Westwood at East View
  • Cedar Creek at Reagan
  • Cedar Ridge at Temple
  • Hays at San Marcos
  • Killeen at Stony Point; Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex
  • Lake Travis at Arlington Martin
  • LBJ at Elgin
  • NB Canyon at Lehman
  • Round Rock at Harker Heights
  • Rudder at Bastrop
  • Tivy at Dripping Springs
  • Westlake at Belton
  • Blanco at Lago Vista
  • Georgetown at Abilene Wylie
  • Glenn at Liberty Hill
  • Lampasas at Joshua
  • Lanier at St. Michaels
  • Manor New Tech at Weimar
  • Marble Falls at Canyon Lake
  • Robinson at Taylor
  • Rockdale at Giddings
  • Sam Houston at Fredericksburg
  • Travis at Lockhart
  • Wimberley at Burnet
  • Bartlett at Hubbard
  • Burton at Lexington
  • Cameron Yoe at Mexia
  • Florence at Savio
  • Fulshear at LaGrange
  • Gonzales at Navarro
  • Hallettsville at Shiner
  • Hondo at Llano
  • Luling at Marion
  • Mason at Wall
  • Riesel at Thrall
  • Runge at Flatonia
  • San Saba at Johnson City
  • Snook at Granger
  • Stockdale at Schulenburg
  • Whitney at Jarrell
  • McDade at RR Christian
  • Hyde Park at Holy Cross
  • Cy Christian at Regents
  • Austin Saints at New Waverly
  • Giddings School at Hill Country
  • SA Castle Heights at MF Faith
  • Brentwood at Brazos Christian

Saturday high school football matchups

  • Hutto at West Mesquite in Waco
  • Manor at Weslaco in San Antonio
  • SA Luthern at Veritas

KVUE's Friday Football Fever is back! Tune in to KVUE from 10:35 p.m. to 11:05 p.m. on Fridays starting Aug. 31.

