CENTRAL TEXAS — High school football's 2018 season kicks off this week with games around the Friday Football Fever area.

Here's a look at the matchups happening this week:

Thursday high school football matchups

McCallum at Anderson; House Park

Smithville at Eastside; Nelson Field

Hendrickson at Texarakana in Waxahachie

Leander at Weiss

Charlotte at SM Academy

Friday high school football matchups

Akins at Crockett; Tony Burger Activity Center and Stadium

Bowie at Pflugerville

Connally at Austin; House Park

Del Valle at McNeil; Dragon Stadium

Vandegrift at Cedar Park

Vista Ridge at Rouse

Westwood at East View

Cedar Creek at Reagan

Cedar Ridge at Temple

Hays at San Marcos

Killeen at Stony Point; Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex

Lake Travis at Arlington Martin

LBJ at Elgin

NB Canyon at Lehman

Round Rock at Harker Heights

Rudder at Bastrop

Tivy at Dripping Springs

Westlake at Belton

Blanco at Lago Vista

Georgetown at Abilene Wylie

Glenn at Liberty Hill

Lampasas at Joshua

Lanier at St. Michaels

Manor New Tech at Weimar

Marble Falls at Canyon Lake

Robinson at Taylor

Rockdale at Giddings

Sam Houston at Fredericksburg

Travis at Lockhart

Wimberley at Burnet

Bartlett at Hubbard

Burton at Lexington

Cameron Yoe at Mexia

Florence at Savio

Fulshear at LaGrange

Gonzales at Navarro

Hallettsville at Shiner

Hondo at Llano

Luling at Marion

Mason at Wall

Riesel at Thrall

Runge at Flatonia

San Saba at Johnson City

Snook at Granger

Stockdale at Schulenburg

Whitney at Jarrell

McDade at RR Christian

Hyde Park at Holy Cross

Cy Christian at Regents

Austin Saints at New Waverly

Giddings School at Hill Country

SA Castle Heights at MF Faith

Brentwood at Brazos Christian

Saturday high school football matchups

Hutto at West Mesquite in Waco

Manor at Weslaco in San Antonio

SA Luthern at Veritas

KVUE's Friday Football Fever is back! Tune in to KVUE from 10:35 p.m. to 11:05 p.m. on Fridays starting Aug. 31.

