CENTRAL TEXAS — High school football's 2018 season kicks off this week with games around the Friday Football Fever area.
Here's a look at the matchups happening this week:
Thursday high school football matchups
- McCallum at Anderson; House Park
- Smithville at Eastside; Nelson Field
- Hendrickson at Texarakana in Waxahachie
- Leander at Weiss
- Charlotte at SM Academy
Friday high school football matchups
- Akins at Crockett; Tony Burger Activity Center and Stadium
- Bowie at Pflugerville
- Connally at Austin; House Park
- Del Valle at McNeil; Dragon Stadium
- Vandegrift at Cedar Park
- Vista Ridge at Rouse
- Westwood at East View
- Cedar Creek at Reagan
- Cedar Ridge at Temple
- Hays at San Marcos
- Killeen at Stony Point; Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex
- Lake Travis at Arlington Martin
- LBJ at Elgin
- NB Canyon at Lehman
- Round Rock at Harker Heights
- Rudder at Bastrop
- Tivy at Dripping Springs
- Westlake at Belton
- Blanco at Lago Vista
- Georgetown at Abilene Wylie
- Glenn at Liberty Hill
- Lampasas at Joshua
- Lanier at St. Michaels
- Manor New Tech at Weimar
- Marble Falls at Canyon Lake
- Robinson at Taylor
- Rockdale at Giddings
- Sam Houston at Fredericksburg
- Travis at Lockhart
- Wimberley at Burnet
- Bartlett at Hubbard
- Burton at Lexington
- Cameron Yoe at Mexia
- Florence at Savio
- Fulshear at LaGrange
- Gonzales at Navarro
- Hallettsville at Shiner
- Hondo at Llano
- Luling at Marion
- Mason at Wall
- Riesel at Thrall
- Runge at Flatonia
- San Saba at Johnson City
- Snook at Granger
- Stockdale at Schulenburg
- Whitney at Jarrell
- McDade at RR Christian
- Hyde Park at Holy Cross
- Cy Christian at Regents
- Austin Saints at New Waverly
- Giddings School at Hill Country
- SA Castle Heights at MF Faith
- Brentwood at Brazos Christian
Saturday high school football matchups
- Hutto at West Mesquite in Waco
- Manor at Weslaco in San Antonio
- SA Luthern at Veritas
KVUE's Friday Football Fever is back! Tune in to KVUE from 10:35 p.m. to 11:05 p.m. on Fridays starting Aug. 31.
