Lago Vista cheer team wins back-to-back State championships, third in past 4 years

LAGO VISTA, Texas — The Lago Vista High School cheer team won its second straight UIL state championship last week.

The Vikings cheer team won this year's title with a final score of 94.40. The team also won first place for fight song and first place for band chant.

Here is a look at the final standings for the 3A DI division:

The title win was also the program's third in the past four years. Lago Visa also won state championships in 2019 and 2021. In 2020, the Vikings cheer team finished in second place.

The team also won a bid to cheer at the 2022 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando in February.