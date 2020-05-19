Texas high school athletes may participate in strength and conditioning starting in June, reports say

The UIL said in a statement it would release more details regarding the plan for schools to follow within the week.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is a KVUE report from April when the UIL announced spring activities and state championships in 2020 would be canceled.

On May 19, the Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL) will reportedly announce its intention to allow limited strength and conditioning for high school sports, starting on June 8.

Dave Campbell's Matt Stepp and Pat Doney from NBC5 in Dallas broke the news on Twitter Tuesday.

A statement from Susan Elza, UIL Director of Athletics, to Doney read:

"UIL is aware of Governor Abbott's announcement yesterday. We are currently and have been, working with the appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited strength and conditioning on June 8, 2020. As soon as we have the details of that plan, we will release them to the schools to allow time to plan and prepare for bringing students back to campus for these purposes. We hope to have those details released to you this week."

KVUE has reached out to the UIL to confirm these reports and have not yet heard back.

This comes after the UIL announced April 17 it had canceled all remaining 2019-2020 spring activities and state championships after Gov. Greg Abbott closed schools for the remainder of the academic year.

“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt on April 17. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”