AUSTIN, Texas — Wimberley is back in the UIL state championship game after surviving a late push from Silsbee in the semifinal round.

Wimberley led 49-16 late in the third quarter, but Silsbee narrowed the deficit to as much as 49-43 in the fourth. The Texans held on to win, 56-43.

With the win, Wimberley advanced to the team's third all-time state title game. The Texans also made state championship appearances in 2005 and 2011. They won both of those times.

Will the Texans make it three?

Standing in their way this time is Pleasant Grove, a team entering their third straight state championship appearance. Wimberley and Pleasant Grove will play in the 4A-Division II state championship. The Hawks won a 4A state championship in 2017, but fell to Cuero in 2018.

RELATED:

UIL state championships: Central Texas high school playoff scores

UIL semifinal round: Central Texas high school playoff scores

UIL quarterfinal round: Central Texas high school playoff scores

Pleasant Grove is 14-1 in 2019, with its lone loss suffered at the hands of Carthage, who are undefeated and will compete in the 4A-Division I state championship game against Waco La Vega.

On the other hand, Wimberley boasts a 12-3 record, with losses to Austin Regents, Navarro and Cuero. The Texans did, however, get revenge on Navarro in the playoffs, beating them 42-12 in the state quarterfinal round.

Kickoff for the 4A-Division II state championship will be at 3 p.m. on Friday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. For more state championship scores, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Here is the Texas Longhorns 2020 football recruiting class

UPDATE: More than $350k raised after Joe Burrow's Heisman speech

Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning's record for most touchdown passes of all time