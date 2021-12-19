Westlake secures third straight state championship after topping Denton Guyer

It was also the Chaps 11th title game appearance in school history.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Westlake Chaparrals cemented their legacy as one of Texas' all-time great football teams, grabbing their third straight state championship after defeating Denton Guyer on Saturday.

Todd Dodge making sure it's all about family and his team pregame before he coaches his final state championship game. #Westlake has won 39 straight games and two straight state titles. Dodge looking to go out on top and earn his second three-peat. History on deck! @KVUE pic.twitter.com/1JI4yXbiml — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) December 19, 2021

The Chaps also go out champions in head coach Todd Dodge's final season. He announced before the season began that this would be his last time leading the Westlake football program.

The Westlake senior class was led throughout the season by 5-star Clemson commit Cade Klubnik, who was also named a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year earlier this month. Defensive end Ethan Burke and offensive lineman Connor Robertson both signed to play football for the Texas Longhorns. Offensive tackle Bray Lynch signed with Indiana and kicker Charlie Barnett signed with Army West Point.

Westlake finished the season undefeated with a 16-0 record.