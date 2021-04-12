Westlake QB Cade Klubnik named Gatorade National Player of Year finalist

Klubnik was also named Texas' Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year winner, the first to be chosen from Westlake High School.

AUSTIN, Texas — Westlake High School quarterback Cade Klubnik was announced Tuesday as the 2021-22 Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year and also one of three finalists for the 2021-2022 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award.

The other two contenders competing with Klubnik for the National Football Player of the Year are:

Tetairoa McMillan – Senior wide receiver and defensive back from Anaheim, California. He's committed to play at the University of Oregon

Nick Singleton – Senior running back from Shillington, Pennsylvania. He's committed to play at Penn State University

In winning the statewide honor, Klubnik becomes the first player from Westlake High School to win the award. Klubnik has committed to play college football at the University of Clemson. He has led the No. 1 ranked team in Texas to a 13-0 record and State semifinal appearance against Katy. The Chaparrals are also looking to win the state championship for the third straight year, completing the "three-peat."

The 2021-2022 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award winner will be announced later in December. Other Texas players who have won the national award include Kyler Murray (2014-15), Johnathan Gray (2011-12) and Garrett Gilbert (2008-09).