WATCH: One-handed Westlake interception grabs spot on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays

It was one of two interceptions for Michael Taaffe, and he took home the game's Defensive MVP Award for the second year in a row.

AUSTIN, Texas — Midway through the third quarter of Westlake's 6A state championship game against Southlake Carroll, Michael Taaffe caught the attention of many with his acrobatic one-handed interception.

“It would be a cool story to be like, ‘I just dream and pray that this game out of all the games I’m going to make a great play,’ but that’s not true,” Taaffe said. "It came my way and I made the play, but it would be super selfish and just wrong, just factually wrong if I said, 'I did this [by] myself.'"

The play was so impressive that it caught the attention of the folks at ESPN. Taaffe's interception was the No. 1 play on the network's flagship program, SportsCenter.

Taaffe's interception helped turn the momentum en route to Westlake's second straight state championship, where the Chaps defeated the Dragons, 52-34. MaxPreps ranked Westlake the No. 1 team in the state and the No. 3 team in the nation after the championship win.