Westlake High School to name next football coach on Tuesday

Westlake's next head coach has some big shoes to fill.

AUSTIN, Texas — Westlake High School will name its next head coach on Tuesday, starting a new era after Todd Dodge announced his retirement prior to the 2021 season.

Eanes ISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard will announce the Chaps' new leader at noon from Westlake High School’s recital hall.

The next head coach for Westlake will have some big shoes to fill, taking over a program that has won three consecutive state championships from 2019 to 2021. Dodge was recently named the NHSCA's national coach of the year after 2021's 16-0 season.

Dodge is a three-time National High School Coach of the Year, five-time State High School Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Texas High School Hall of Fame in 2006. After last season, he has also won seven state championships.

Before his time at Westlake, Dodge coached at Southlake Carroll High School. From 2002 to 2006, he went 79-1 with five consecutive 5A State Championship appearances – winning the State championship four times during that run.