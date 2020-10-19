Westlake HS football program suspends practice after COVID-19 cases confirmed

According to Eanes ISD, staff will begin a deep-clean of all athletic facilities on Monday.

Officials with Eanes ISD confirmed to KVUE that Westlake High School has suspended football practice on all levels for one week after four people tested positive for COVID-19 in the football program.

The varsity football game versus Bowie High School has also been moved to the Nov. 13 bye week, Eanes ISD officials said.

Eanes ISD gave this statement on Sunday:

"Eanes ISD administrators worked with Austin Public Health and Athletic Director/Head Coach Todd Dodge over the weekend and agreed to follow APH’s recommendation to suspend all football activities for one week, out of an abundance of caution."

Westlake played against San Marcos on Friday, Oct. 16, where the Chaparrals won 56-0.

