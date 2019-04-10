AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE will be bringing you "Friday Football Fever" every week at 10:30 p.m., right after the 10 p.m. newscast!

We'll tell you all about the big plays, touchdowns and more from the dozens of high school football games across the Hill Country.

Tune in to catch Jeff Jones, Jake Garcia and Emily Giangreco bringing you all the updates on your favorite teams each week!

"Friday Football Fever" is sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health, Austin Telco Federal Credit Union and Lorenz & Lorenz.

RELATED: Here's the winner of KVUE's Big Save of the Week – Sept. 27

WATCH: KVUE Friday Football Fever – Sept. 27

KVUE Scholar Athlete of the Month – September 2019

KVUE Game of the Week: Lago Vista Vikings vs. Jarrell Cougars

Here are the latest scores from all the Central Texas high school football games:

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Here's the winner for KVUE's Big Save of the Week - Sept. 20

WATCH: KVUE Friday Football Fever -- Sept. 20

KVUE Game of the Week: Vista Ridge Rangers vs. Westwood Warriors

Here's the winner for KVUE's Big Save of the Week – Sept. 13

Texas School for the Deaf wins Riddell grant, surprise message from Peyton Manning

'What a freaking feeling!' | Westwood HS coach elated after dramatic 4th quarter win