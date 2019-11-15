AUSTIN, Texas — ***Editor's note: The video published above is last week's Friday Football Fever show. Once tonight's show airs, it'll be replaced.***

KVUE will be bringing you "Friday Football Fever" every week at 10:30 p.m., right after the 10 p.m. newscast!

We'll tell you all about the big plays, touchdowns and more from the dozens of high school football games across the Hill Country.

Tune in to catch Jeff Jones, Jake Garcia and Emily Giangreco bringing you all the updates on your favorite teams each week!

"Friday Football Fever" is sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health, Austin Telco Federal Credit Union and Lorenz & Lorenz.

RELATED: Here's the winner of KVUE's Big Save of the Week – Nov. 8

RELATED: WATCH: KVUE Friday Football Fever – Nov. 8

RELATED: KVUE's Game of the Week: Brenham Cubs vs. Weiss Wolves

Keep track of the latest scores here:

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Rodney Reed: His fight for a new trial and why prosecutors say he's guilty

Rodney Reed: Texas Court of Criminal Appeals orders stay of execution