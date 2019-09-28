AUSTIN, Texas — Texas high school football provides a handful of highlight-worthy plays on a weekly basis.

KVUE wants to hear your opinion on what play from our Friday Football Fever show deserves to be crowned the best. So, every Friday during the newscast, KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones will select three nominees for KVUE's Big Save of the Week, presented by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union.

You voted on KVUE's Big Save of the Week in Jeff's Twitter poll he tweeted out during the Friday Football Fever show.

The winner is announced the following Tuesday in the 6 p.m. sportscast.

Here were the nominees:

First, we start with a kickoff return by Bastrop's Fayzion Madison. Madison fielded the kick, hit a wall of defenders, then a second wall of defenders, lateraled the ball to his teammate Nathan Blair, who took it to the house.

Next, we have Del Valle's Jace Wilson completing a comeback route to Darius Lewis, who jukes a defender and makes it to the two-yard line.

And finally, Lago Vista's Logan Parsons spun out of trouble in the backfield and turned a surefire play for a loss into a 65-yard touchdown.

