AUSTIN, Texas — Texas high school football provides a handful of highlight-worthy plays on a weekly basis.

KVUE wants to hear your opinion on what play from our Friday Football Fever show deserves to be crowned the best. So, every Friday during the newscast, KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones will select three nominees for KVUE's Big Save of the Week, presented by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union.

You voted on KVUE's Big Save of the Week in Jeff's Twitter poll he tweeted out during the Friday Football Fever show.

The winner is announced the following Tuesday in the 6 p.m. sportscast.

Here were the nominees:

First, we have Deuce Vaughn with a 75-yard touchdown, forcing a plethora of missed tackles along the way. Next, Adam Fogg from Vista Ridge scored two touchdowns in one quarter. Finally, Georgetown's Brandon Bradford bruised his way through a tackle into the end zone to score a touchdown.

