AUSTIN, Texas — Texas high school football provides a handful of highlight-worthy plays on a weekly basis.

KVUE wants to hear your opinion on what play from our Friday Football Fever show deserves to be crowned the best. So, every Friday during the newscast, KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones will select three nominees for KVUE's Big Save of the Week, presented by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union.

You voted on KVUE's Big Save of the Week in Jeff's Twitter poll he tweeted out during the Friday Football Fever show.

RELATED:

KVUE Game of the Week: Westlake Chaparrals vs. Cibolo Steele Knights

WATCH: KVUE Friday Football Fever – Nov. 15

The winner is announced the following Tuesday in the 6 p.m. sportscast.

Here were the nominees:

First, we have Lake Travis' Nate Yarnell connecting with Grayson Sandlin for a touchdown and then a stare down afterward. Next up, Regents' Wilson Long and Pierce George made the highlight vote with an 87-yard touchdown catch and run. Finally, Lampasas quarterback Ace Whitehead juked a defender and took the football to the house!

WATCH: Friday Football Fever is back for the first round of 2019 UIL Playoff football | KVUE

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Rodney Reed: Texas Court of Criminal Appeals orders stay of execution

Two planes collide at SA Airport

Man's conviction for strangling UT Austin student Haruka Weiser upheld

Former Texas A&M star Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely for hitting Steelers QB with helmet