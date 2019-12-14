AUSTIN, Texas — Texas high school football has been narrowed down to the final four teams in each divisional bracket.
After this week, those who remain will battle for the state championships in Arlington at AT&T Stadium. At this point, only a few Austin-area teams remain in the running for their division's respective state title.
RELATED: UIL quarterfinal round: Central Texas high school playoff scores
6A-Division 1 State Playoffs
Lake Travis vs. North Shore | Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex @ 4 p.m. on Saturday
6A-Division 2 State Playoffs
Westlake vs. Katy Taylor | McLane Stadium @ 2:30 p.m. on Saturday
4A-Division 1 State Playoffs
Lampasas vs. Carthage | Check score box below.
4A-Division 2 State Playoffs
Wimberley vs. Silsbee | Check score box below.
CHECK LATEST SCORES HERE:
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Catchy name, flashy game: Ace Whitehead leads Lampasas High School football team to semifinals
Lampasas 'Aces' quarterfinal test, advances to semis for first time since '86
'Tears in my eyes': Dallas-area parent moved by opposing football team's compassion
Regents aims for revenge against Trinity Christian in state title game