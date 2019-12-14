AUSTIN, Texas — Texas high school football has been narrowed down to the final four teams in each divisional bracket.

After this week, those who remain will battle for the state championships in Arlington at AT&T Stadium. At this point, only a few Austin-area teams remain in the running for their division's respective state title.

RELATED: UIL quarterfinal round: Central Texas high school playoff scores

6A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Lake Travis vs. North Shore | Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex @ 4 p.m. on Saturday

6A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Westlake vs. Katy Taylor | McLane Stadium @ 2:30 p.m. on Saturday

4A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Lampasas vs. Carthage | Check score box below.

4A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Wimberley vs. Silsbee | Check score box below.

CHECK LATEST SCORES HERE:

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Catchy name, flashy game: Ace Whitehead leads Lampasas High School football team to semifinals

Lampasas 'Aces' quarterfinal test, advances to semis for first time since '86

'Tears in my eyes': Dallas-area parent moved by opposing football team's compassion

Regents aims for revenge against Trinity Christian in state title game