AUSTIN, Texas — Texas high school football has been narrowed down to the final eight teams in each divisional bracket.

In three weeks, those who remain will battle for the state championships in Arlington at AT&T Stadium. At this point, only a handful of Austin-area teams remain in the running for their division's respective state title.

Four of the five matchups with Austin-area teams competing in them take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

RELATED: Regents aims for revenge against Trinity Christian in state title game

6A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Lake Travis vs. Converse Judson | Kickoff at 4 p.m. Saturday at Alamodome (San Antonio)

6A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Westlake vs. San Antonio Brandeis | Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alamodome (San Antonio)

5A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Manor vs. Shadow Creek | Kickoff at 12 p.m. Saturday at Alamodome (San Antonio)

4A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Liberty Hill vs. Lampasas | Kickoff at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gupton Stadium (Cedar Park)

4A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Wimberley vs. Navarro | Final: Wimberley 42, Navarro 12.

TAPPS Division 2 State Championship

Austin Regents vs. Trinity Christian | Kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday at Midway Panther Stadium (Waco)

CHECK LIVE SCORES HERE:

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Tears in my eyes': Dallas-area parent moved by opposing football team's compassion

Cowboys fall to Chicago on the road, bringing record to disappointing 6-7

Online petitions demand Michael Vick not be allowed NFL Pro Bowl captain honor

Why Ringo, Texas Stars’ mascot, doesn’t just focus on the kids