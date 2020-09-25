x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

HS Football

WATCH: Fredericksburg Battlin' Billies win 25-24 with touchdown, 2-point conversion on game's final play

The score was 25-24 and a decision needed to be made – kick the extra point for the tie and force overtime, or go for two points and the win.

BOERNE, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above are KVUE Sports highlights of 5A and 6A high school football games in Central Texas. Watch the Fredericksburg final play in the story below.

It was a wild finish in Boerne on Thursday night. 

Set up with a fourth-and-one with four seconds remaining, down 24-17, the Fredericksburg Battlin' Billies found a way to walk away victorious in a thriller, walk-off style. 

Fredericksburg quarterback Cole Immel dropped back and lofted a pass into the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown as time expired. The score was 25-24 and a decision needed to be made – kick the extra point for the tie and force overtime, or go for two points and the win. 

The Battlin' Billies chose the latter option. 

On the two-point conversion attempt, Immel rolled to his right and fired a pass to the right sideline, which was caught by Kade Jenschke for the win. 

RELATED: Central Texas high school football 2020 standings: A look at district rankings

Take a look at the thrilling ending below, tweeted by WOAI/KABB sports reporter Chase Shannon:

And here is another angle of the spectacular catch on the two-point conversion to win the game: 

With the thrilling win, Fredericksburg improved to 4-1 on the season.

WATCH: Desmond's Dream: Lockhart senior defensive lineman with autism spectrum disorder scores TD

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Tortilla time? UT players talk Texas Tech tortilla tossing tradition

Texas Longhorns football 2020 pick 'em predictions: Submit your picks here.

Viral video of touchdown scored by Lockhart player with autism spectrum disorder viewed by millions