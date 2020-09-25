WATCH: Fredericksburg Battlin' Billies win 25-24 with touchdown, 2-point conversion on game's final play

The score was 25-24 and a decision needed to be made – kick the extra point for the tie and force overtime, or go for two points and the win.

BOERNE, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above are KVUE Sports highlights of 5A and 6A high school football games in Central Texas. Watch the Fredericksburg final play in the story below.

It was a wild finish in Boerne on Thursday night.

Set up with a fourth-and-one with four seconds remaining, down 24-17, the Fredericksburg Battlin' Billies found a way to walk away victorious in a thriller, walk-off style.

Fredericksburg quarterback Cole Immel dropped back and lofted a pass into the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown as time expired. The score was 25-24 and a decision needed to be made – kick the extra point for the tie and force overtime, or go for two points and the win.

The Battlin' Billies chose the latter option.

On the two-point conversion attempt, Immel rolled to his right and fired a pass to the right sideline, which was caught by Kade Jenschke for the win.

Take a look at the thrilling ending below, tweeted by WOAI/KABB sports reporter Chase Shannon:

What a finish in Boerne!



Fredericksburg ties it as time expires - gets a delay of game - still goes for 2 and still converts.



Billies win in a TNL walk-off thriller 25-24. #txhsfb @BillieFootball @billiesports pic.twitter.com/hfjWKJArte — Chase Shannon (@chase_shannon) September 25, 2020

And here is another angle of the spectacular catch on the two-point conversion to win the game:

Another look at Kade Jenschke's grab on the two point conversion to win. Unbelievable #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/uTg2UNd3M0 — Chase Shannon (@chase_shannon) September 25, 2020

With the thrilling win, Fredericksburg improved to 4-1 on the season.