WATCH: Fredericksburg Battlin' Billies win 25-24 with touchdown, 2-point conversion on game's final play

BOERNE, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above are KVUE Sports highlights of 5A and 6A high school football games in Central Texas. Watch the Fredericksburg final play in the story below.
It was a wild finish in Boerne on Thursday night.
Set up with a fourth-and-one with four seconds remaining, down 24-17, the Fredericksburg Battlin' Billies found a way to walk away victorious in a thriller, walk-off style.
Fredericksburg quarterback Cole Immel dropped back and lofted a pass into the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown as time expired. The score was 25-24 and a decision needed to be made – kick the extra point for the tie and force overtime, or go for two points and the win.
The Battlin' Billies chose the latter option.
On the two-point conversion attempt, Immel rolled to his right and fired a pass to the right sideline, which was caught by Kade Jenschke for the win.
Take a look at the thrilling ending below, tweeted by WOAI/KABB sports reporter Chase Shannon:
And here is another angle of the spectacular catch on the two-point conversion to win the game:
With the thrilling win, Fredericksburg improved to 4-1 on the season.
