x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

HS Football

Central Texas high school football 2020 season scores: Week 11

You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app.

AUSTIN, Texas — Football is back for the 2020 season and KVUE is here to give you all the latest scores, highlights and more!

We'll tell you all about the big plays, touchdowns and more from the dozens of high school football games across the Hill Country. Tune in for KVUE's Friday Football Fever, or watch the show live on KVUE's Friday Football Fever Facebook page or KVUE's YouTube page

You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app at kvue.com/app.

For a look at the latest district standings in Central Texas, click here.

RELATED: Central Texas high school football 2020 standings: A look at district rankings

Here is a live look at Central Texas high school scores:

WATCH 2020 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS HERE:   

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

AP sources: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's affair tied to criminal allegations

Austin rescue group saving 13 golden retrievers from Turkey

UT band will not play 'Eyes of Texas' during remaining home games