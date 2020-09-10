x
Central Texas high school football 2020 season scores: Week 7

AUSTIN, Texas — Football is back for the 2020 season and KVUE is here to give you all the latest scores, highlights and more!

We'll tell you all about the big plays, touchdowns and more from the dozens of high school football games across the Hill Country. Tune in after the NBA Finals Game 5 matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat for KVUE's Friday Football Fever, or watch the show live on KVUE's Friday Football Fever Facebook page or KVUE's YouTube page

You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app at kvue.com/app.

For a look at the latest district standings in Central Texas, click here.

Central Texas high school football 2020 standings: A look at district rankings

Where does each Texas college football team rank in its conference?

Who do the Texas Longhorns play next? Here is the football team's 2020 schedule.

Here is a live look at Central Texas high school scores: 

CENTRAL TEXAS FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS WEEK 6:  

CENTRAL TEXAS FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS WEEK 5:  

CENTRAL TEXAS FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS WEEK 4:    

CENTRAL TEXAS FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS WEEK 3 

CENTRAL TEXAS FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS WEEK 2:  

CENTRAL TEXAS FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS WEEK 1:    

