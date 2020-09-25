Central Texas high school football 2020 season scores: Week 5

You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app.

AUSTIN, Texas — Football is back for the 2020 season and KVUE is here to give you all the latest scores, highlights and more! This week marks week one for the 5A and 6A schools in Texas, while the smaller schools in the 4A divisions and below enter their fifth week of action.

We'll tell you all about the big plays, touchdowns and more from the dozens of high school football games across the Hill Country. KVUE's Friday Football Fever show begins this week! Tune in at 10:35 p.m. for KVUE Friday Football Fever or watch the show live on KVUE's Friday Football Fever Facebook page or KVUE's YouTube page.

You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app at kvue.com/app.

For a look at the latest district standings in Central Texas, click here.

Here is a live look at Central Texas high school scores: