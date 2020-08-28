x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

HS Football

Central Texas high school football 2020 season scores: Week 1

You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app.

TEXAS, USA — Football is back for the 2020 season and KVUE is here to give you all the latest scores, highlights and more! 

We'll tell you all about the big plays, touchdowns and more from the dozens of high school football games across the Hill Country. KVUE's Friday Football Fever show begins Sept. 25! Until then, catch the latest scores and highlights in KVUE's 10 p.m. newscast at the start of the show! 

You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app at kvue.com/app.

For a look at the latest district standings in Central Texas, click here for that story.

RELATED: 

Central Texas high school football 2020 standings: A look at district rankings

Here is a look at the live score updates: 

WATCH: How families have responded to the UIL's plan for fall sports

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

You can be in the crowd at a Longhorns game this season – in a socially distanced way

State Fair of Texas will hold drive-thru event featuring food staples and photos with Big Tex

'Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man': Emmanuel Acho, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell talk national anthem protests