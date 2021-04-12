Here are the Texas high school football playoff pairings: State semifinals

TEXAS, USA — Here is a look at the Texas high school playoff pairings in the State semifinals, provided by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Duncanville (12-1) vs Southlake Carroll (14-0), 4 p.m. Saturday at McKinney ISD Stadium
- Galena Park North Shore (13-1) vs Lake Travis (12-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex (Round Rock)
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Denton Guyer (13-1) vs. Tomball (11-3), 7 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium
- Katy (14-0) vs Austin Westlake (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Mansfield Summit (11-3) vs College Station (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt Panther Stadium
- Katy Paetow (13-1) vs CC Flour Bluff (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio – Heroes Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Dallas South Oak Cliff (12-1) vs Lubbock Cooper (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene Shotwell Stadium
- Liberty Hill (12-2) vs Crosby (12-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan – Green Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Stephenville (14-0) vs WF Hirschi (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at The Star in Frisco
- Tyler Chapel Hill (11-3) vs Austin LBJ (14-0), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Frisco – Ford Center
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Gilmer (13-1) vs Celina (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper – Children Health Stadium
- China Spring (14-0) vs Cuero (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock – Reeves Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Mount Vernon (14-0) vs Brock (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at McKinney ISD Stadium
- Lago Vista (10-3) vs Lorena (12-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Gunter (14-0) vs Lubbock Roosevelt (14-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene – Anthony Field
- Franklin (14-0) vs Waskom (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Marlin (11-3) vs Hawley (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford – Kangaroo Stadium
- Timpson (12-0) vs Shiner (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tomball ISD Stadium (20247 Cypress Rosehill Rd)
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Albany (13-0) vs Stratford (13-1), 6 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock – Lowry Field
- Mart (14-0) vs Falls City (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Elgin Wildcat Stadium
CLASS 1A 6-MAN DIVISION I
State Championship
- May vs. Westbrook, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15
CLASS 1A 6-MAN DIVISION II
- Strawn vs. Matador Motley County, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15
