x
Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Vote on your top Texas high school football play – KVUE Big Save of the Week

Vote on the KVUE Big Save of the Week here!

AUSTIN, Texas — Every week in Texas high school football, we see a handful of plays that make you say "wow."

KVUE gathers all these plays from week to week and wants you, the fans, to vote on your favorite! 

Here are this week's nominees: 

First, we have Pflugerville's Johsua Krueger blocking the punt and the Panthers recovered the block in the end zone.

Next, Aden Nava from Lake Travis with the long touchdown to break the hearts of the San Marcos defense.

Finally, Chris Bruce climbs the ladder to get the catch over the defensive back, which helped Hays to a win.

WATCH: Texas high school football 2020 scores and highlights – Oct. 9

The winner will be announced in the KVUE sports show on Tuesday, Oct. 13! 

You can also get the latest scores and highlights directly to your phone by downloading the KVUE app at kvue.com/app.

For a look at the latest district standings in Central Texas, click here.

