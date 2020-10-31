Vote on your top Texas high school football play – KVUE Big Save of the Week

Vote on the KVUE Big Save of the Week here!

AUSTIN, Texas — Every week in Texas high school football, we see a handful of plays that make you say "wow."

KVUE gathers all these plays from week to week and wants you, the fans, to vote on your favorite!

First, we start in our Game of the Week. Blake Simpson runs for 55 yards to the house. Simpson was a man on a mission in this game and helped the Panthers score 41 points.

Next, Eastview must have watched Thursday Night Football between the Panthers and Falcons with this dialed up fake punt. Isaiah Quinton-Jackson takes the fake punt for a first down.

Finally, Canyon Lake's Jesse Horner goes up for the touchdown catch in the corner of the endzone and almost takes out KVUE photographer Scott Guest in the process! No worries ... no one was hurt in the making of this highlight play!

Which play deserves to win our Big Save of the week? — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) October 31, 2020

The winner will be announced in the KVUE sports show next week!

